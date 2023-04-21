A Millbrae sixth grade teacher was arrested Thursday for an alleged sexual assault of a student between November 2021 and March 2022, with the investigation revealing several juveniles who claimed to have been touched inappropriately over their clothing between 2007 and 2022, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The teacher, identified as Matthew Garrett, 54, was arrested at his home in San Francisco and his bail was set at $5 million.
Deputies first responded to Taylor Middle School Friday, Feb. 24 on the report of an alleged sexual assault. School staff reported to deputies he was placed on administrative leave. According to the district, Millbrae school officials have been cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office as they conducted interviews and gathered further evidence. “Because of the sensitive nature of these allegations, and to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, the district complied with a request by law enforcement to not discuss the case publicly until now,” according to a district message to the community.
Superintendent Debbie French said there are crisis counselors available at schools and that the district is encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen something to contact the Sheriff’s Office, a school principal or the district administration.
“This is a very sad day for our school district. Our deepest sympathies are with the alleged victims and their families,” she said in an email.
This is an ongoing investigation and sheriff’s detectives believe other victims and witnesses have yet to be identified. The Sheriff’s Office recognizes this type of incident may cause a wide variety of emotional responses and the need for parents to talk to their children about inappropriate conduct between adults, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
“Teachers are caretakers entrusted with our children, to help protect and safeguard them while they are at school,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said in the release. “What this suspect is alleged to have done to students in his care is abhorrent and flies in the face of everything good, selfless teachers stand for. These are challenging cases to investigate but our office is committed to protecting and serving our community’s children.”
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Homing Cheung at (650) 599-1546 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
