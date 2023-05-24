A sixth grade Millbrae teacher accused of sexually assaulting 12 students since 1997 was released from county jail on a $4.4 million property bond in lieu of a cash bail on Tuesday, May 23, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The teacher, identified as Matthew Garrett, 54, was originally accused of molesting a student between November 2021 and March 2022. However, further police investigation revealed a total of 12 victims who claim to have been touched inappropriately between 1997 and 2022 as juveniles, the DA’s Office said.
