Millbrae’s new program to help unhoused people get off the streets produced promising results in its first six months of operation, city officials reported this week.

The city launched the program at the beginning of the year in response to growing concern over unhoused people arriving in the city via BART or Caltrain, the majority of whom had traveled from San Francisco, according to a city survey.

craigwiesner
This is wonderful news. Having volunteered with Life Moves for many years and more recently having worked with their outreach staff, I know how much better it is for someone from an organization like Life Moves to interact with homeless folks than law enforcement. It can take many many interactions before a person accepts help, if ever, but the trust that is built up over time is priceless. The partnership between the city, county, and Life Moves can serve as a positive example to other cities. Money well spent and the most appropriate resources applied to the situation. Yay.

