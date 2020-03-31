The Millbrae Cultural Committee is helping out with personal protection equipment shortages in hospitals.
“Our ability is small. We just want to take care of whatever we can immediately,” Marian Kong said, a member of the Millbrae Cultural Committee, one such organization which has decided to donate supplies to local medical staff.
In the past three weeks, with the help of 50-plus private donors, the 10-member MCC has donated more than 3,000 KN95 masks, 300 coveralls, as well as gloves and other kinds of masks to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center and The Magnolia of Millbrae. And they have thousands of more supplies on the way.
The committee felt a strong call to action when they heard that these facilities did not have adequate protective gear for their health care workers to do their jobs safely.
“This little organization is trying to do something to make the difference in our local hospital,” she said.
If you are interested in providing a donation to the MCC’s (P.O. Box 92 Millbrae, CA 94030) efforts you can learn more at millbraeculture.org/donation.
