A San Francisco man pleaded no contest to felony assault with a deadly weapon and car theft after stealing a Mazda in January in Millbrae, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Roberto Orozco Diaz, 37, faces three years in state prison and will be sentenced July 14.
He was accused of stealing a parked Mazda in Millbrae on Broadway Jan. 21. The owner of the car came out and yelled at Orozco Diaz to stop. Orozco Diaz instead accelerated the Mazda, and the owner had to jump out the way of being hit, the DA’s Office said. An investigation led to Orozco Diaz being detained and arrested.
