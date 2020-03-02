With hopes of becoming more environmentally friendly and meeting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, councilmembers this week offered initial impressions of Millbrae’s climate action plan.
For the first time, the Millbrae City Council reviewed the proposal slated to evolve into a draft plan next month, which officials hope will be ready in final form to approve and implement this summer.
Aiming to fend off sea level rise, limit car trips, improve energy efficiency, incentivize green business practices and associated efforts, officials marveled as the scope of the burgeoning but expansive initiative.
Calling the foundation of the plan thorough, Councilman Wayne Lee lauded the exhaustive effort to significantly cut the greenhouse gas emissions from levels hit 15 years ago.
“It is a good road map to start off with,” said Lee, according to video of the meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Looking ahead, officials are planning to complete a draft report next month which will be vetted by officials and residents. Once feedback is collected, it is expected the final report could be ready for approval by the end of July.
At its core, the plans lays out a series of programs designed to cut in half by 2030 the city’s greenhouse gas emissions from levels reached in 2005. In the interim, 32% of the gasses emitted from that same baseline should be reduced by 2025, said the report.
To accomplish the ambitious goals, officials should advance environmentally sustainable policies and practices such as advocating for green building codes, more recycling, electric car and scooter incentives, solar panel installation and many other similar efforts. In all, the plan aims to build on 24 existing city programs while establishing 18 new initiatives.
A specialist on environmental issues, Vice Mayor Ann Schneider pushed hard for specific initiatives which she hoped would encourage residents, members of the school community and other groups to take action. To that end, she sought data and metrics to assure programs are achieving their stated goals.
“The devil is in the details,” said Schneider.
Her colleagues though pushed back with claims that it is too early in the process to begin diving so deep into the weeds, and expressed concerns with already overburdening those still forming the plan.
For her part, Councilwoman Annie Oliva tried to build consensus, noting that though the plan is still in its formative stages, some of the proposals from Schneider could be useful as the city’s efforts evolve.
“Together, both visions could be well taken for this plan,” Oliva said.
Noting the rise in development slated for the city, both at the train station and along the El Camino Real corridor, officials suggested the time is right to begin implementing some proposed programs.
To that end, they suggested installing solar panels on the transit-oriented developments, office buildings and hotels to soon be built in Millbrae could be a relatively cheap and easy to way to lessen the city’s carbon footprint.
As officials consider persuading builders, residents and other community members, Lee encouraged offering incentives rather than punitive programs targeting those who do not participate.
To that end, Mayor Reuben Holober said hard choices will eventually be faced and officials will need to be strategic in how they get the community to adopt certain changes.
Presenting a potential natural gas ban as the type of divisive initiative likely faced down the road, Holober said more clarity is needed on ways officials can get the community to buy into the benefits of the vision.
“At what point is it incentive and at what point is this a mandate? That should be pointed out in the final report,” he said.
Acknowledging such issues, officials largely agreed more work will be needed as the plan as implemented. But for the time being, they expressed their appreciation over getting the initiative off the ground.
“I’m very excited about this,” said Schneider.
