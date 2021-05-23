MENLO PARK — The city of Menlo Park released a list of types of venues and businesses it will allow to re-open in four phases through December.
The city noted Saturday the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising with 78% of residents age 12 and older vaccinated in San Mateo County, according to the county health department’s website.
In Phase 1, on specific dates in July, the city plans to allow picnic area reservations to resume; it will reopen the police department lobby, main library and Belle Haven branch library; and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center and the Main Library will resume offering meals for seniors.
Phase 2, in August and September, will include indoor classes and programs for young people and those with special needs; permits for small-scale events; and then indoor classes and programs for the general population and indoor public meetings of city agencies.
Phase 3, later in September and in October and November, will include indoor gyms, general public access to City Hall, and indoor gymnastics.
Finally, in December, the city plans to resume allowing large-scale events, indoor facility rentals, and “all other indoor access.”
This schedule and additional information about when various activities will be permitted can be found online at menlopark.org/reopening.
The city called the schedule “partial” and “tentative” and said it is subject to change. More details will be announced later, according to the city’s statement.
Essential city services like public safety, emergency maintenance and child care continued in-person during the pandemic, but many public services became virtual or were limited to curbside pickup, the city noted.
