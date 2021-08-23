Menlo Park physician Joseph Andrew Mollick has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The federal complaint was unsealed Thursday in San Francisco federal court against Mollick, an oncologist hematologist affiliated with several Bay Area hospitals.
The charges allege Mollick had more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on his Apple iCloud account, according to a news release Friday from the office of Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.
Mollick appeared Friday in federal court, where the judge released him on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, Mollick faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.