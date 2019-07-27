The county’s Memorial Park, hidden between La Honda and Pescadero, will be closing for upcoming renovations starting Oct. 20 though the 2020 camping season — reopening just in time for the park’s 100th year anniversary.
The campground’s trout stream, tall trees, wildlife, store and recreational programs held at the amphitheater are part of the reasons hundreds of people have made Memorial Park their yearly go-to campground.
“This park at the peak of camping season can have like 1,500 people, so that’s a lot of people and a lot of impact on infrastructure. A lot of the systems are old and outdated and not so welcoming to people who are new to camping,” said County Parks communication manager Carla Schoof.
The significant improvements made in the next two years aim to upgrade the decades-old sites, which for safety reasons means closing the park.
“What kicked this whole thing off first is because the infrastructure is so old and in such bad shape that we began improving things. We installed a brand-new water treatment plant and now the next big thing we are tackling is a new wastewater treatment plant that will be located on the Sequoia area,” said Scott Lombardi, San Mateo County Parks superintendent.
The team is hoping to have the wastewater treatment center done by July 2020 then proceed to full construction around the park. Lombardi estimates this part of the project to cost about $2.8 million. A total of $10 million in funding was allocated through the 2021 budget cycle, Schoof said.
“The lab results speak for themselves, as bad as it looks, it works really well,” said Vern Selvy, a park ranger who manages the wastewater and drinking water plants in the park.
“Phase one of the construction processes includes laying out the groundwork such as piping sewer and water systems. Phase two will be the facilities themselves, paving and enhancing some of the campsites,” said Schoof.
Lombardi describes the older buildings made from cinder blocks to be dark and dingy. With the renovation, the park will have the opportunity to put in some new buildings upgraded with green infrastructure and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Smaller scale projects have been executed through the help of the San Mateo County Parks Foundation.
“We would like to have a focus group to inform what types of elements will be in the nature center. Rethink the lighting and there’s some interest in possibly looking at a mural. Collect people’s best ideas from people who have been camping here for a long time, the local community, park rangers and interpretive rangers to really revitalize the place,” said Michele Beasley, the executive director of the San Mateo County Parks Foundation.
The 490-acre park has about 150 overnight campsites and 250 additional day use areas. Reservations must be made online a year-and-one day in advance due to popularity. Park ranger Mario Nastari estimates that the park makes about $700,000 to $800,000 a year from campers.
Campgrounds unavailable during construction at Memorial Park will be Sequoia, Azalea, Redwood and Wurr flats until 2021. Neighboring youth camp areas at Sam McDonald, San Pedro Valley, San Bruno Mountain, Huddart and Junipero Serra parks will be open. Visitors will also have access to day use areas, hiking trails and picnic areas.
Memorial Park also prides itself for providing its own source of water.
“The new water treatment plant has six tanks that hold up to 10,000 gallons of water that converts to drinking water from the creek,” Lombardi said.
The water is under constant supervision and undergoing tests to meet policy standards. It provides water for two ranger residences, campground area, picnic area, fire station and courtyard. The water treatment plant has never been closed before, however, during California’s drought they decided to close the plant to help the community.
“I think we like to say that we are getting ready for the next generation of Memorial Park campers and really making this a better experience for all visitors of the park,” Schoof said.
Officials hope Memorial Park reopens by spring 2021 if work goes according to schedule.
