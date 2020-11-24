Measure Y in San Mateo gained seven votes total to stay 42 votes above passing, according to the latest election update from the San Mateo County Elections Office on Monday.
Measure Y, as of Monday night, had 23,010 votes yes votes, or 50.05%, and 22,968 no votes, or 49.95%. On Friday, it had 22,982 yes votes and 22,947 no votes. The initial vote count on Nov. 3 had more no votes for Measure Y than yes votes. However, yes on Measure Y votes have steadily outpaced no votes since the initial vote count, leading to yes votes taking the lead a couple of weeks ago.
Measure Y needs a majority to pass, and it now has its largest lead since election counting started. Measure Y would extend the previous voter-approved building height limit of 55 feet in most areas of the city and a density limit of 50 units per acre in the city for 10 years.
In the Millbrae City Council race, two candidates are still close for the third and final open seat. Anders Fung leads You You Xue by 31 votes, down one from Friday. Xue was in the lead in the early counts, but Fung is now ahead. Fung has 19.02% of the vote, while Xue has 18.90% of the vote. Voter turnout was 85.8%, with a total of 379,813 votes cast. The next update will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.