Editor,
Almost 46,000 San Mateo residents have, through their votes on Measure Y, spoken loudly, perhaps not so clearly, regarding building height limits and homes per acre. At the time of the writing of this letter, there were only 42 votes separating No on Y and Yes on Y.
Let’s be kind to each other to note that after a contentious, hard-fought, emotional and mostly thoughtful election debate, there will be no landslide or clear direction. There will be a result for sure, but not a direction. This lack of clarity will be true no matter which side gathers the most votes.
Both the No on Y and Yes on Y voters have a unique opinion. Although both may think their opinion constitutes the only true reality, two so-called equally valid arguments are not possible. There is only one valid perspective of what the world desperately needs.
There are crises at all levels — climate crisis, financial insecurity, tortuous and difficult commutes, and lack of food and shelter for all. Selecting valid outcomes can no longer be avoided.
For the upcoming San Mateo General Plan process, I urge city residents, and elected officials to get deeply involved. I urge the council to give staff sufficient resources to aid in making the correct long-term decision.
Finally, I urge all of us to listen to one another for a mutually beneficial solution.
Robert Whitehair
San Mateo
