Police have identified a man suspected of threatening to shoot a family in Burlingame Sunday because the two children were wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, according to the Burlingame Police Department. 

The man’s identity is not yet being released, but within the next two days he’s expected to be charged “in the realm of terrorist threats and hate crime,” said police spokeswoman Lt. Laura Terada. 

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. in front of Flights restaurant on Burlingame Avenue. The suspect walked by as the victims were dining and made a comment to the effect of “if I had my gun I’d shoot you” and also muttered something disparaging about the BLM movement, Terada said. 

Terada said the victims “100% believe” the suspect was motivated by the BLM shirts. “We’re actively investigating the crime and we take it very seriously,” she said.

