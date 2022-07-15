Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A man who conducted robberies of older Asian women in 2021 on the Peninsula has been sentenced to four years and four months in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Richard Farries is accused of robbing a woman in San Mateo April 10, 2021, and another woman at the Grand Gas Station in South San Francisco the next day.

His accomplice Okusitino Mahe Tau was sentenced in April to four years in prison. Police found several purses and burglary tools in plain sight in the car when they arrested the pair. Officers also found property from other victims, a handgun with a shaved-off serial number, and a short-barreled AR-15 gun with an extended magazine, according to prosecutors.

Farries pleaded no contest to felony robbery March 16 and was sentenced July 14.

