A Burlingame man accused of spray-painting racist and antisemitic phrases at Burlingame High School has been sentenced to one year in county jail, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Logan Aaron Stone was accused of the vandalism from Sept. 4-15, 2019, prosecutors said. According to prosecutors, black spray paint was detected in 11 separate locations on the high school campus’ walls and windows over the course of two weeks in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.