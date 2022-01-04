A DoorDash driver accused of assaulting a liquor store clerk after arguing over having to wear a mask has pleaded no contest to felony assault, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Rimmer Cortez Garcia Jr., 31, of Los Banos, is accused of strangling a 25-year-old clerk at Friends Market at 200 San Felipe Ave. in South San Francisco March 24. The clerk told Garcia he had to wear a mask properly because it only covered his mouth. When Garcia refused, the clerk told Garcia the order would be canceled unless he wore his mask, causing Garcia to push the clerk into an ice cream freezer and strangle him, prosecutors said. Garcia was later arrested. Garcia faces a maximum of one year in county jail, and his next court date is March 7.
