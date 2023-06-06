court logo 2

A 43-year-old man found guilty of robbery, attempted carjacking and multiple other felonies in San Mateo was sentenced to 27 years and 8 months to life in prison with the possibility of parole, Monday, June 5, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 18, 2021, Michael Robillard, of Sacramento, was arrested for driving a stolen car that had been used in a series of robberies in the East Bay. The San Mateo police were alerted of the stolen vehicle by a license plate reader. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied in front of the Fashion Island Target and placed a spike strip under the front tire. When Robillard came back to the vehicle officers attempted a traffic stop but he fled at high speeds. The high-speed chase ended after Robillard hit a tree and abandoned the vehicle.

