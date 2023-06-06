A 43-year-old man found guilty of robbery, attempted carjacking and multiple other felonies in San Mateo was sentenced to 27 years and 8 months to life in prison with the possibility of parole, Monday, June 5, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On May 18, 2021, Michael Robillard, of Sacramento, was arrested for driving a stolen car that had been used in a series of robberies in the East Bay. The San Mateo police were alerted of the stolen vehicle by a license plate reader. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied in front of the Fashion Island Target and placed a spike strip under the front tire. When Robillard came back to the vehicle officers attempted a traffic stop but he fled at high speeds. The high-speed chase ended after Robillard hit a tree and abandoned the vehicle.
He then jumped into the lagoon in a condominium complex in Foster City and refused to come out. He claimed he was facing “25 to life” and wanted to die from suicide by a cop and did not want to go back to prison. After an hour and a half of police negotiations, they were able to arrest him, according to the DA’s Office.
On May 23, 2021, Robillard was being transported to the San Mateo Medical Center for treatment of injuries when he fled from police. He took someone’s keys in an attempt to flee but didn’t get away. He was located by sheriff’s deputies and San Mateo police officers near the Caltrain right-of-way at 36th Avenue and El Camino Real and was taken in without incident. The person from whom he took the keys was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At the time, he had an outstanding felony warrant for multiple robberies in Alameda County as well as a parolee at large warrant for first degree robbery. On top of robbery and attempted carjacking, Robillard was convicted for two counts of felony evading the police, one count of felony escape, one count of felony resisting an officer, and one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. This was a three strike case.
He is eligible for parole hearings after 80% of the sentence, or about 21 years, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
