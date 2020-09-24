A man was charged with 19 felonies Wednesday for firing an assault rifle at his neighbors and setting his home on fire at an RV park in Half Moon Bay on Sept. 19 — an incident being described by police as attempted suicide by cop.
Justin Chebahtah, a 35-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was charged by the District Attorney’s Office with one count of attempted murder, four counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of arson, among other charges.
Also on Wednesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of the incident that it described as an “unsuccessful suicide by cop” on social media.
“We hope this video provides you with a glimpse of what happens when deputies are faced with extremely dangerous and seemingly impossible circumstances,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the social media post. “We are incredibly grateful no one was hurt.”
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:08 p.m. to Cameron’s RV Park, located at 460 Wavecrest Road, on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they saw Chebahtah armed with a handgun and AR-15 assault rifle shooting through the doors and windows of other mobile homes in the RV park while threatening to kill his neighbors, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Chebahtah also set his own RV on fire and threw a propane tank into the fire, Wagstaffe said. The rampage lasted a total of one hour.
Chebahtah livestreamed the incident on social media and recorded himself saying “sometimes you think it can’t get any worse” before putting a gun in his mouth, Wagstaffe said. He also pleaded deputies to kill him, but they managed to arrest him without injuries.
Chebahtah lived at the RV park with his girlfriend, who was not present during the incident, Wagstaffe said. Chebahtah told authorities he discovered his wife had an affair with his brother — it’s unclear if he was referring to his girlfriend — lost his job as an engineer for Pacific Gas and Electric and hadn’t slept for three days prior to the incident, Wagstaffe said.
Chebahtah is in custody on $10 million bail and has been ordered to stay away from the RV park and not contact its residents. His next court appearance is on Oct. 14.
