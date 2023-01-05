A man accused of setting up a credit card skimming device at a Bank of America ATM in Belmont has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Nicolae Diaconu, 29, of Seattle, Washington, is accused of setting up the device on Dec. 30 and setting up a camera near the ATM, the DA’s Office said.
