San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a burglary that had been reported only minutes earlier on Wednesday morning.
Deputies took the man into custody near where the burglary was reported at 6:18 a.m. at CVS Pharmacy at 11 El Camino Real.
He matched the description of the suspect, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The man reportedly had drugs in his possession and deputies determined he was also out of custody on supervised release for prior convictions.
He was arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including commercial burglary and possession of narcotics.
