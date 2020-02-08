Police in Daly City arrested a suspect last week in connection with an armed robbery at a Macy’s store.
At 5 p.m. Jan. 28, officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a report of a robbery with a knife at a Macy’s store.
A loss prevention officer at the store reported he confronted a man in a fitting room for shoplifting, and the man pulled a knife and threatened to kill the loss prevention officer.
The loss prevention officer backed away, the suspect told others to keep their distance, and the suspect fled the store via Southgate Avenue.
A responding police officer stopped a SamTrans bus, and the suspect, identified as a 39-year-old San Francisco resident, was found on the bus.
The suspect was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of methamphetamine and Fentanyl, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, police said.
