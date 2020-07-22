A man is in custody for crashing his vehicle while intoxicated on Skyline Boulevard in Woodside and killing the passenger earlier this month, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Alex Seyedi, 27, of Campbell is in jail on $250,000 bail. On July 3, he was at a party and left with the victim, also aged 27, to get more alcohol at about 7:20 p.m., according to the victim’s fiancée, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Seyedi was allegedly driving 80-90 mph southbound on Skyline Boulevard just south of Rapley Ranch Road in Woodside when he lost control, went off the road and collided with a tree.
Seyedi was significantly injured and the victim died at the scene. Seyedi’s blood alcohol level was .10% five hours after the fatal crash, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
