A man prohibited from owning a firearm is facing felony charges for bringing a ghost gun with an automatic trigger activator to the Coyote Point Armory, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Sam Hoang Nguyen, 26, allegedly purchased a Glock ghost gun with an automatic attachment at a parking lot in Nevada. Nguyen, a Concord resident, has a prior mental health commitment that prohibits him from owning a gun, the DA’s Office said. On March 30, he allegedly asked an employee at Coyote Point’s shooting range to attach an automatic activator to the gun. The employee refused and called the police. Detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for Nguyen’s home where the police found the gun, the trigger activator, a silencer and a switch to turn the gun into an automatic weapon, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.