A 34-year-old San Mateo man was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after he allegedly used a knife, a hammer and his vehicle in an attack at a gas station, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 5:51 p.m. report of an assault at 906 Holly St. in San Carlos and arrested Armando Mendoza, who was identified by a witness at the scene.

Deputies said they learned that Mendoza and the target of his attack, a 40-year-old man known to him, had been involved in a heated discussion near their parked vehicles. Mendoza allegedly brandished a knife, threatened to kill the other man and attempted to stab him. The man eluded Mendoza, who then attempted to strike him with a hammer, again unsuccessfully according to deputies.

Mendoza then drove his vehicle directly at the man, who was able to avoid being hit. The intended victim was uninjured during the attack.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription