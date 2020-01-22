More than 40 local vendors with everything from food and toys to books and plants will be at the second annual Lunar New Year Festival in downtown Millbrae this weekend that kicks off 10 a.m. Sunday and features a parade down Broadway.
The city of Millbrae organized the festival in partnership with the Millbrae Cultural Committee to celebrate the Year of the Golden Mouse.
“We have a large Asian community in Millbrae which is very active,” said Millbrae Mayor Reuben Holober. “This is a very important holiday for Asian cultures and we’re a community that embraces diversity. We value the celebration of holidays from around the world.”
The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Golden Mouse Fair on the 400 block of Broadway in downtown Millbrae. According to a press release, more than 40 local vendors will be present to provide food, arts and crafts, toys, books, plants and various community organizations to purvey information and facilitate activities.
At 11:30 a.m., the Lucky Golden Mouse Parade will start at the Living Spaces parking lot at 855 Broadway and proceed down the Broadway business area. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo; state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo; Tom Hui, San Francisco Department of Building Inspection director; Millbrae councilmembers; and numerous Millbrae local organizations will be participating. The parade will wend its way to the stage area located at the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard.
The celebration will continue for the rest of the afternoon to give attendees the opportunity to explore different facets of Chinese culture with an Outdoor Performance Program at 400 Broadway. Participants will include: Eastern Art Studio, Jane Huang Dance Academy, Crystal Children’s Choir, Burmese dance group, and local after-school programs students.
MCC board member and this year’s lead for the event, Marian Kong, said: “We host the Lunar New Year festival as a forum to invite interested groups of different cultures to participate.”
The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the 400 block of Broadway in downtown Millbrae. Go to millbraeculture.org for more information.
