In one of her last acts in office, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, announced on Tuesday the securement of $16.9 million in federal funding for 15 improvement projects in cities throughout San Mateo County.
“Each of the community projects included in this year’s funding package is vital to ensuring our communities continue to grow and thrive. Government must serve the people first—these projects ensure that will be done,” Speier said during a press conference in Foster City on Tuesday.
The funding comes from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act that is on the way to President Joe Biden to be signed after being passed by Congress. Speier said federal funding formulas put San Mateo County at a disadvantage, as many Californians pay more in taxes on average than residents of other states.
“I’m proud that these projects were approved last week because it’s a way to bring money back to San Mateo County, which may not come otherwise,” Speier said.
The funding addresses issues like wildfire mitigation and management, library restoration, environmental and historic preservation, early childhood development and public transportation and infrastructure improvements. Around $494,000 will go to Belmont and San Bruno for wildfire mitigation, $494,000 to the Filoli House Museum for wildfire mitigation, $750,000 for Burlingame development, $1.2 million for Redwood City to improve the Douglas Avenue pump station, $800,000 for fencing along Caltrain tracks, $741,000 for the Midpeninsula Open Space Wildland Fire Resiliency Project, $750,000 for San Mateo County History Museum’s Taube Family Carriage House and $1.5 million for South San Francisco's new library and Parks and Recreation Center. East Palo Alto will get $1.5 million for its new library, Daly City $800,000 for a new learning center, $1 million to San Mateo County for an electric health records initiative and $2.4 million for a regional stormwater capture project. Speier also secured $54.5 million for San Francisco Bay restoration efforts.
The announcement of the funding designation occurred in the council chambers of Foster City at a Dec. 27 press conference, with around $1 million for the city’s Levee Protection Planning and Improvements Project. The changes to the levee system will ensure the city does not become a FEMA flood zone and protects against storm surges by increasing the height and width of the levee.
“The massive project is critical to protecting Foster City’s people and property for years to come,” Foster City Mayor Jon Froomin said.
San Mateo will get $1.5 million to renovate and repair the San Mateo Marina Branch Library to help with the $5 million total reconstruction project. Without the repairs, the city would likely need to tear down the building within a few years. Large parts of the floor closest to the shore are sinking, creating a slant that tilts equipment and creates a dangerous walking area. San Mateo Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash said the funding would make a lasting impact on the library system and commended Speier for championing the county.
“We are so excited to start our $5 million structural upgrade to San Mateo’s Marina Branch,” Diaz Nash said.
One of the largest allocations will be $2 million to Half Moon Bay for more roadway, signalization and pedestrian infrastructure and upgrades designed to increase safety and improve traffic flow along Highway One. Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said the money ensures the city’s priority of developing more bike and pedestrian trails along the coast will occur. The routes will connect over 15 farms on the coast to Half Moon Bay, provide more ways for essential workers to visit the downtown area and ensure kids have better access to schools.
“Half Moon Bay has been working to create a sustainable and vibrant community as we look into the future,” Jimenez said of the project goals.
Speier has spent nearly 15 years in Congress and announced in 2021 she would not be seeking another term in office. Speier said she has plans to transition into new work in the future, with an announcement planned in the new year.
