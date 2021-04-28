To make downtown San Bruno more attractive for shoppers and merchants, officials agreed to invest in a series of infrastructure projects beautifying streets, sidewalk and open spaces.
The San Bruno City Council concurred that a landscape architect should be hired to craft a new look for downtown, while also directing money toward improving a downtown plaza as well as Posy Park.
The discussion Wednesday, April 21, balanced the interest among officials to make the area around San Mateo Avenue more attractive against a recognition that funds for such projects are limited.
But the proposal to hire an expert for $250,000 who will draw up plans for a unified, cohesive look in the landscaping, trees, planters and greenery downtown received an enthusiastic endorsement from officials.
“I think it would have a huge, huge impact on the appearance of downtown,” said Councilmember Michael Salazar. “Of all the things we are looking at, this is definitely one we would want to prioritize.”
City Manager Jovan Grogan estimated the money would pay for professional design work that would offer schematics on which plant types would thrive downtown, where they could be planted, what type of infrastructure will be needed to accommodate the work, among other work.
As it stands, downtown features an assortment of trees and landscaping projects which all differ in terms of how well they are faring, said officials, who hoped the investment would comprehensively improve the area’s aesthetics.
Officials are uncertain from which fund to draw out the $250,000, but Vice Mayor Marty Medina suggested the San Bruno Community Foundation could contribute some financing to the effort.
Nodding to a recent survey taken by residents, Medina noted that downtown improvements were identified as a top priority for the foundation to help address. But even if the partnership is not possible, he advocated for officials looking elsewhere to advance the project.
“I think we should find $250,000 in our budget to proceed with this landscaping plan,” he said.
Officials also agreed to spend about $80,000 on improving Centennial Plaza at the intersection of San Mateo and Jenevein avenues.
Officials are hopeful the open space can be reformed with more trees, planters, seating and other improvements that will make it more attractive to those browsing downtown.
A special focus was paid to assuring it is inviting to diners, given the movement toward downtown areas accommodating those who wish to eat outside.
“This is exactly the right thing to do right now,” said Councilmember Tom Hamilton, who also noted that improvements to the plaza area could make it suitable to host holiday tree lightings.
As councilmembers look toward potentially invest in the project, they balanced their interest against a recognition that the site may potentially be redeveloped.
“We have to consider what is the longer term vision for that part of downtown,” said Salazar, who noted that the land is owned by the city’s former redevelopment agency and that it could be rebuilt.
Officials were reticent to invest too heavily in building an amenity on a piece of land that could eventually be reconstructed.
While plans were widely endorsed for investing downtown and at the plaza, there was more discussion over how ways to improve Posy Park, at 649 Huntington Ave.
With a variety of proposals to improve the open space near the gateway to downtown, officials discussed whether to invest as much as $500,000 for superficial upgrades or as much as $2 million for a complete overhaul.
While agreeing that the more comprehensive project would yield creation of a substantial community asset, officials noted the budget would nearly exhaust the city’s park improvement fund.
Acknowledging there are other park projects in San Bruno that would benefit from access to the limited financing, officials questioned the wisdom of spending a limited resource almost entirely on Posy Park.
“The thought of having to use up a significant portion of our park in lieu fees, when we have many other needs for parks across San Bruno, is not palatable to me,” said Hamilton.
With an eye on the less substantial project, officials hoped that San Bruno would be eligible to receive county grant funding that will help pay down some of the costs. Ultimately, councilmembers voted 3-2 in favor of pursuing the more affordable project. Mayor Rico Medina and Salazar favored the comprehensive project.
For his part, Marty Medina said he felt the city is not in the financial position currently to afford an ambitious park project.
“We don’t have the money right now,” he said.
