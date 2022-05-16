Cal Fire crews contained a grass fire to a half acre Saturday night near State Route 92 at Cañada Road.
The cause was determined to be an illegal firework, according to a new release issued early Monday by Cal Fire.
Crews from Cal Fire/San Mateo County Fire and Consolidated Fire responded to the 6 p.m. report of the blaze and, despite dry vegetation in the area, were able to contain it quickly.
Cal Fire Division Chief Rich Sampson reminded the public that fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess and use in San Mateo County.
“Fines can reach $1,000, and those using fireworks, and their guardians can be held liable for any damages connected to the incident,” Sampson said.
