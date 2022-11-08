California Coastal Trail restoration gains support: Half Moon Bay, counties, state nominate regional segment as Priority Conservation Area

Visitors walk along a segment of the California Coastal Trail in Half Moon Bay.

Following public surveys showing a strong majority favor allowing e-bikes on Half Moon Bay trails, city staff are now preparing a policy for council consideration that allows the controversial vehicle on paths.

City staff unveiled the final poll results from an August survey about what people wanted out of Half Moon Bay trail use along the California Coastal Trail, Naomi Patridge Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail as the city considers expanding bike paths on trails. The survey elicited 241 responses and found around 65% felt the city should allow electric motorized vehicles on all trails, while 33% felt it should be prohibited. However, most wanted speed reduction policies to ensure the safety of walkers and bikers. Most favored a speed limit on the three trails, likely somewhere between the 10-15 mph limit, along with more awareness about trail manners. Most respondents used the trails daily or weekly for recreation, with the majority being walkers but daily or weekly bike riders accounted for 39.9% of the poll. Most respondents were Half Moon Bay residents.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

