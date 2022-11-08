Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Following public surveys showing a strong majority favor allowing e-bikes on Half Moon Bay trails, city staff are now preparing a policy for council consideration that allows the controversial vehicle on paths.
City staff unveiled the final poll results from an August survey about what people wanted out of Half Moon Bay trail use along the California Coastal Trail, Naomi Patridge Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail as the city considers expanding bike paths on trails. The survey elicited 241 responses and found around 65% felt the city should allow electric motorized vehicles on all trails, while 33% felt it should be prohibited. However, most wanted speed reduction policies to ensure the safety of walkers and bikers. Most favored a speed limit on the three trails, likely somewhere between the 10-15 mph limit, along with more awareness about trail manners. Most respondents used the trails daily or weekly for recreation, with the majority being walkers but daily or weekly bike riders accounted for 39.9% of the poll. Most respondents were Half Moon Bay residents.
City staff presented the results and subsequent policy recommendations based on the survey at the Nov. 3 Half Moon Bay Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, which has seven Half Moon Bay citizens who advise the council and Planning Commission. The committee voted in favor of the staff policy recommendation to allow e-bikes and electric motorized vehicles on Half Moon Bay paths and trails, provided there were speed limits, along with prohibiting gas-powered motorized vehicles on all paths and trails.
The city will draft an ordinance with recommendations and details for future City Council consideration. Staff will also research educational programs for bike and trail etiquette, coordinate with state parks and the county on options and research potential safety features like signs.
E-bikes and other electric skateboards and scooters have grown in sales and popularity over the years as a more environmentally friendly option. However, there has been opposition from some who want to avoid dangerous interactions between walkers and bikers amid concerns about the speed of e-bikes. Class one bikes provide assistance up to 20 mph and are pedal-assist only, meaning the motor kicks in as you pedal the bike. Class two bikes reach 20 mph but are also equipped with a throttle, meaning you are not required to pedal. Class three bikes assist up to 28 mph and are pedal assist only. Committee member Janet Rae-Dupree wanted yellow dash lines on paths to note the shared use trail and marking blind curves to communicate expectations.
“As we get into signage, I think it’s important to remind people frequently in signs that this is a mixed-use trail,” Rae-Dupree said. “That everybody needs to be responsible citizens in what they are doing.”
Vice Chair Brandon White suggested a designated area for e-bikes on the trail, like a designated right lane for e-bikes and another section for walkers. He believes it will have more of an effect on safer trails than putting up speed limits. He noted most of the concerns are about safety overall and favored doing something that will have more of an effect than trying to control speed.
“What we need to do is shift our thinking and say how can we make that trail safer,” White said. “That’s what’s really at issue here. The issue of speed is something that is causing unsafe trails.”
More bike infrastructure is also coming because the Eastside Parallel Trail Expansion project planning stage is nearly complete. The trail will expand the current class one path at the north end of Naomi Patridge Trail from Roosevelt Boulevard north to the city limits at Mirada Road.
