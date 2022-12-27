Police in San Mateo on Thursday arrested a man in connection with several weapons crimes after he reportedly brandished a firearm at a father and child.
Andrew Paul Michael, 27, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon, manufacture of a short-barreled rifle, exhibiting a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
On Thursday at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 10th Avenue on a report a man brandished a firearm.
Police said Michael got a gun from his home following an argument with a man and the man’s 4-year-old son after they were seen delivering an invitation to a neighbor.
The victim told police Michael stood in front of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim.
Michael went back to his home prior to officers arriving at the scene, and he ultimately surrendered to police without incident.
During the ensuing search of Michael’s home, officers found and seized multiple illicit firearms including an AK-47, a short-barreled AR-15, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, hand guns, ammunition and firearms paraphernalia, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.