Government Watch

City government
• The San Carlos City Council named Laura Parmer-Lohan mayor and Sara McDowell vice mayor during its annual rotation ceremony Dec. 14. This year’s mayor Ron Collins returns to being a councilman along with former planning commissioner John Dugan who both won their seats in the Nov. 3 election. Outgoing councilman Mark Olbert did not seek re-election.
