State government
• A panel of experts, including representatives from the California Department of Insurance, Contractors State License Board and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, will teach seniors, family members and caregivers how to protect themselves from scammers, including new COVID-19 and stimulus payment-related scams in a seminar hosted by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto.
They will also be available to answer questions and provide assistance to those who have been scammed. Those interested in attending need to RSVP at https://a24.asmdc.org/event/20210817-senior-scam-stopper-seminar.
A Zoom link will be emailed closer to the event, which is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Questions and comments in advance as well as share their personal experiences with scams. Berman will share lessons learned during the event.
