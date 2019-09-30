Genentech is laying the groundwork to possibly make way for more than twice the size of its current workforce at the biotech titan’s headquarters in South San Francisco, according to a company report.
Genentech officials filed paperwork kicking off the process of updating the company’s campus master plan along Oyster Point which company officials claim is necessary to accommodate growth over the next two decades.
While there are no specific proposals associated with the design, the company’s master plan for the site east of Highway 101 could create space for up to an additional 12,000 workers — more than twice the 10,000 currently located there.
Carla Boragno, a senior vice president and a facilities executive, said the plan marks Genentech’s commitment to South San Francisco.
“We’re proud that our founders chose to call South San Francisco home more than 40 years ago. We are rooted in — and connected to — this city and its residents,” she said in a prepared statement.
The crown jewel of South San Francisco’s thriving biotech hub, Genentech is among the county’s largest private employers, with 4.7 million square feet of commercial office as well as research and development space occupying 207 acres abutting the Bayshore. The updated master plan would make way for up to 9 million square feet of workspace.
Genentech officials balance the breadth of the proposal against acknowledgment that the company may never seek to develop to the full extent of what may be allowed under the updated master plan, according to a company report.
As company officials examine the uptick in development, an eye will be kept to assuring infrastructure can accommodate the increased demand as well, according to the report.
“Full development of our campus would occur many decades in the future and would be contingent upon substantial investment in local transportation infrastructure and housing solutions,” the report said.
To advance in the process, the company will work alongside city officials to assure the potential land use update is scrutinized publicly.
“We remain committed to continuing our journey here as an engaged and valued corporate partner, and look forward to further engaging with city leaders on investment opportunities that are meaningful to South San Francisco residents,” said the report.
In other business news, payment technology platform Stripe is rumored to be considering relocating to South San Francisco.
Company spokesman Mike Manning did not specify where the company may be looking, but confirmed Stripe’s frustration with the nature of operating in San Francisco.
“We don’t have any specific plans to announce, nor do we comment on speculation. But we’re always considering how best to expand Stripe’s presence across our global offices,” he said in an email. “The lack of available commercial real estate in San Francisco is a serious challenge for companies of all sizes, and Stripe is no exception.”
