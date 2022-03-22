South San Francisco’s economic advancement center, a resource hub for residents and business owners in north San Mateo County, will receive $500,000 from the recently passed $1.5 trillion federal appropriations act, officials announced this week.
The downtown center opened late last month to house programs providing job training and business and entrepreneurship courses. Mayor Mark Nagales said the center complements the city’s other initiatives, like guaranteed income, that aim to help underserved communities.
“People are looking for jobs, and they are also looking for the assistance in terms of placement,” he said. “This is going to be a long-term commitment from us, from the city.”
The city partnered with Bay Area nonprofits JobTrain and the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center in July last year. Since then, Renaissance has already served 91 clients and secured $86,700 in capital for 19 client businesses in Daly City, San Bruno and South San Francisco, according to the city. Meanwhile, JobTrain has helped 73 clients, 22 who have found job placement with an average wage of more than $22 per hour.
The city committed $2 million over two years from its American Rescue Plan Act funding to the center. Another $1.1 million was granted by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and the county pitched in $200,000. Genentech contributed $50,000 and Lane Partners gave $10,000. Nagales said the city is continuing to explore additional funding sources.
North County residents can stop by the center to receive résumé and interview help, vocational training and be connected with employers. Small business owners or those interested in starting a business can take courses, network and receive help applying for grants. Services are free and available in both Spanish and English.
The new federal funding will go to the JobTrain program, adding classroom training and enabling expansion of service to at least 50 people, Nagales said. The greater Bay Area is slated to receive $73 million of the appropriations act for various uses.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the efforts of senators Feinstein and Padilla, and Congresswoman Speier for fighting for the needs of our residents and surrounding communities,” Nagales said. “This money will dramatically improve access to job training and placement services for the region’s most vulnerable residents.”
East Palo Alto is also planned to get a center offering similar services. JobTrain, based in Menlo Park, is partnering on the effort and will provide services at the new location that will be constructed in coming years.
The South San Francisco center is located at 366 Grand Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
