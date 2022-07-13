A free transit pass for some young people that began in January as a pilot program has been made permanent by the board of directors for the San Mateo County Transit District.
Youth Unlimited passes for free rides on SamTrans buses had been set to expire Aug. 31 but will continue for county young people classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged by the California Department of Education.
A county survey of families found strong support for the passes, which the transit agency said were used for nearly 200,000 trips from January through June. These include students who are eligible for the Free and Reduced-Price Meal program, students experiencing homelessness, foster youth, migrant students or students whose parents did not graduate high school.
“With the Youth Unlimited Pass Program now becoming permanent, we are establishing a strong connection between the next generation of public transit riders and SamTrans,” Peter Ratto, SamTrans board chair, said. “This program is a wonderful collaboration with the San Mateo County Office of Education.”
“Not only does this action provide important transportation options for students, but also helps them develop confidence with public transportation as well as practice environmentally responsible habits,” Nancy Magee, county superintendent of schools, said. “We are proud to partner with SamTrans on this effort.”
For more information on the Youth Unlimited Program, visit samtrans.com/riderinformation/Youth/Youth_Unlimited_Pilot_Program.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.