Foster City has named Finance Director Edmund Suen its interim city manager to replace outgoing Interim City Manager Kevin Miller, with the search ongoing for a permanent option.
“With his skill set, consistent performance, professionalism and knowledge, Edmund is well set to be our interim city manager and continue to lead the city in the right direction,” Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
Suen has been with the city since 2017. He previously served as an accountant in municipal government for over 15 years with stops in East Palo Alto, San Bruno, Emeryville and Walnut Creek. Awasthi praised his role in achieving financial stability and delivering sound financial management. He was instrumental in strengthening Foster City’s General Fund reserves, reducing pension liabilities, and achieving good credit for its $85 million levee project general obligation bonds. She also highlighted his experience with city staff and understanding of the community.
“I think this step is very positive for the city. It demonstrates a commitment from the council to find the right candidate,” Awasthi said.
Vice Mayor Jon Froomin praised Suen’s financial background and the stability he will bring as the council searches for a permanent city manager.
“We expect he will be a good leader for our staff in the short term to continue moving forward and maximize consistency,” Froomin said.
Miller is leaving because he is a retired city employee who reached his maximum work hour limit of 960 hours allowed by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. Miller retired in 2018 after working three years as Foster City manager and the previous 23 in the Parks and Recreation Department. In September, he assumed temporary responsibility following former City Manager Peter Pirnejad’s dismissal by a council majority. Miller said in a press release that he was confident Suen would smoothly transition to the role while the council continued its search.
“We are very thankful and grateful that he was able to bring stability to City Hall. He brought staff morale up,” Awasthi said of Miller.
“He is exactly what we needed over the past six months to demonstrate stability within our community, which makes us more marketable when looking for a new chief executive,” Froomin said.
Foster City is still recruiting for a permanent city manager to maintain the stability achieved over the past six months, something it lacked previously. Froomin said the plan is to try and have something in place in the summer. Froomin acknowledged the search has been challenging, citing previous instability and turnover rates of city manager positions in the region, increasing competition for top talent.
“We are trying to find a person who’s got the requisite skills that we are looking for and the best fit for Foster City. We have not found that as of yet,” Froomin said.
The City Council decided to hire Suen at its March 28 meeting. It will formally consider an employment agreement appointing Suen at the April 4 regular meeting.
