Foster City recently achieved a milestone of its Levee Improvements Project, installing the final sheet pile for the project's second phase from Shorebird Park to the San Mateo Bridge.
City leaders and the project team gathered near Bridgeview Park on April 30 to mark the occasion. Mayor Sanjay Gehani gave opening remarks and councilmembers signed the final sheet. Sheet piles are sections of sheet materials that are driven into the ground with interlocking edges to form a continuous wall, like a retaining wall.
The project involves improving the city's levees to protect from flooding and future sea level rise. Improvements include widening the Levee/Bay Trail and segments of the trail have already closed for construction.
Phase Two began early March, which is also when the final section of the Bay Trail from the San Mateo Bridge to Anchor Road closed to the public.
In a statement, City Manager Peter Pirnejad thanked the project team for their hard work and the community for its support.
“The sheet piles will form the upgraded wall structure in this section of the levee, protecting our community for years to come,” Pirnejad said.
Project Manager Paul Nagengast said that the project is running ahead of its projected schedule. He urged residents to stay out of construction areas as fenced areas of the trail are not safe for the public during construction. Bicyclists should use the bike lanes while pedestrians and joggers should use sidewalks to ensure safety.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.
Go to FosterCityLevee.org for more information. People can also email leveeproject@fostercity.org for more information or report construction-related issues to the project hotline at (800) 213-6320.
