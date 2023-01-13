A former San Bruno police officer accused of punching a man he arrested in the face has had charges dismissed because of a lack of sufficient evidence, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Julian Garcia allegedly arrested a man near Starbucks at 1212 El Camino Real in San Bruno, in 2019, for being drunk in public. While handcuffed, the man allegedly spat in Garcia’s face and was confronted by Garcia. The man then spat in his face again, and Garcia allegedly struck the handcuffed man three times in the face with his hands, two with closed fists, prosecutors said.
