Starting March 15, the Fair Oaks Library will be operated by San Mateo County Libraries, a joint authority that manages library branches around the county.
The Fair Oaks Library, at 2510 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, will be renamed the North Fair Oaks Library. It will become the 13th city branch managed by San Mateo County Libraries, in addition to three college libraries.
Fair Oaks Library is currently one of four library branches operated by the city of Redwood City, which will continue to provide funding for library services even after the transfer to SMCL.
The transfer will come with some changes, such as the new name, expanded programs and increased service hours from 50 to at least 60 hours weekly.
Redwood City will provide curbside service at the Fair Oaks branch Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. through March 10.
Staring March 16, curbside services will be offered every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will also be able to view SMCL Grab & Go book bundles and Take & Make craft kits.
Services such as borrowing print and digital materials without late fees will continue and library patrons will have access to SMCL’s online resources.
The North Fair Oaks library will remain a part of the Peninsula Library System, meaning patrons can still access materials from libraries throughout the county.
People can visit smcl.org/curbsideservices for more information or contact the library’s Customer Care Team by calling (833) 937-7625, texting (650) 851-0147 or using an online form available at smcl.org/get-in-touch. People can visit redwoodcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/3714/874 to learn more about the transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.