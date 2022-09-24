Aerial view Oyster Cove/Point

An aerial view shows the proximity between Oyster Cove and Oyster Point marinas in South San Francisco.

Around 30 live-aboard residents at Oyster Cove Marina in South San Francisco can move to the nearby Oyster Point Marina for one year after the Bay Conservation and Development Commission at its Sept. 15 meeting decided on the temporary solution as a humanitarian effort to offer them a place to live while they seek another place to go.

Kilroy Realty, which purchased the Oyster Cove Marina in 2018, gave the slip owners there until Oct. 15 to leave. The Southern California-based developer is currently in the midst of building 3 million square feet of office and research space on the land.

