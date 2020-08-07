Responding to allegations of poor communication from colleagues who called for her ouster earlier this week, the Sequoia Union High School District’s embattled chief official issued a somber apology.
“The pervasive feeling was and is that I do not support teachers, and for that I want to take a moment to publicly apologize,” said Superintendent Mary Streshly, during a school board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The comments came just days after a majority of the district’s unionized teachers issued a vote of no confidence in Streshly, while urging the school board to dislodge her from the post she’s held since 2017. A majority of the district’s tenured administration issued a letter filing similar concerns.
Questioning her leadership amid the pandemic, teachers claimed Streshly’s initial plan to reopen classrooms this fall threatened their health and safety, with fears in-person classes could fuel spread of COVID-19.
Ultimately, the district was forced to pivot away from the proposal when San Mateo County was added to the state’s coronavirus watchlist, which mandated all middle and high schools to start the year with online classes.
But the relationship was already damaged, said union President Edith Salvatore, who had claimed Streshly ignored the collective voices of teachers in making a decision that put them in harm’s way.
In her comments during the meeting, Streshly said she has since met with Salvatore and other members of the district staff and administration with hopes of mending fences and fostering a more collaborative bond.
Furthermore, Streshly said she understands that hurt feelings formed by her not defending teachers during a public comment period last month, when many educators felt unfairly attacked by parents displeased with the district’s initial reopening plan.
Claiming she felt at the time that school community members needed an unobstructed venue to voice their opinion, Streshly recognized that teachers believed the moment required stronger leadership.
More broadly, Streshly and school board members took the opportunity to express their admiration to the hard work of teachers preparing for a school year unlike any other.
“I am eternally grateful to them for their dedication to our students,” said Streshly.
Trustee Georgia Jack shared a similar perspective, showed her gratitude for teachers who have sacrificed a sizable portion of their summer to prepare for the unique coming fall semester.
“This is insanity and I truly, truly, truly appreciate all the hard work everyone has put into moving this forward,” she said.
To that end, Salvatore noted the energy drain that educators are already experiencing in assuring that they are ready for students once the first bell rings. Noting that some teachers are already feeling burned out, Salvatore said she hoped that there would be a chance to rebuild depleted resources.
“I think we are going to have to pull together to do some restorative work so we can replenish ourselves and do the work moving forward,” she said.
Otherwise, Salvatore said teachers are pleased that an arrangement was made with district officials regarding the expectations for starting the year in an online learning arrangement and that some health and safety protocol has been established.
Noting more work needs to be done before teachers are entirely comfortable with the plan for the new year, Salvatore said teachers are hopeful they can be back in the classroom as soon as possible.
For her part, Streshly said she maintains optimism that the interests of teachers can be addressed alongside those of students and parents who harbor their own concerns going into the school year.
But with an eye to the unique and complex nature of the situation, Streshly called for greater unity as the district moves ahead.
“My urgent hope is that we can work together to find a path forward,” she said. “And my humble promise is that I will take all measures possible to help heal the harm and earn the trust necessary to make this happen.”
