Election results

U.S. House of Representatives
District 14: X-Jackie Speier*-82.9%, Ran Petel-17.1%
District 18: X-Anna Eshoo*-67%, Rishi Kumar-33%
State offices
State Senate, District 13: X-Josh Becker-79.8%, Alex Glew-20.2%.
State Assembly, District 22: X-Kevin Mullin*-80%, Mark Gilham-20%
State Assembly, District 24: X-Marc Berman*-77.9%, Peter Ohtaki-22.1%
City councils
San Bruno mayor (one seat): X-Rico Medina*-60.52%, Linda Mason-39.48%
San Bruno City Council (two seats): X-Michael Salazar*-29.84%, x-Tom Hamilton-20.98%, x-Stephan Marshall-20.13%, Stephen Seymour-16.31%, Jeremy Sarnecky-12.73%
Millbrae City Council (three seats): X-Gina Papan*-28.3%, X-Ann Schneider*-23.15%, x-You You Xue-18.72%, x-Anders Fung-18.26%, Errol Zshornack-11.5%
South San Francisco City Council, District 4 (one seat): x-James Coleman-50.07%, x-Rich Garbarino*-49.93%
Half Moon Bay City Council, District 3 (one seat): Joaquin Jimenez-60.24%, Adam Eisen*-39.76%,
San Carlos City Council (two seats): X-Ron Collins*-35.52%, X-John Dugan-30.55%, David Tom-17.88%, JT Eden-16.05%
San Mateo City Council (two seats): X-Diane Papan*-39.84%, x-Amourence Lee**-34.97%, x-Lisa Diaz Nash-25.19%
Foster City Council (three seats): X-Sam Hindi*-23.96%, X-Jon Froomin*-22.65%, x-Patrick Sullivan-19.89%, x-Catherine Mahanpour*-18.94%, Latisa Brooks-14.56%
Belmont City Council (two seats): X-Davina Hurt*-40.11%, x-Tom McCune**-28.71%, x-Ken Loo-24.2%, Pat Cuviello-6.97%
Redwood City Council, District 1 (one seat): X-Jeff Gee-64.69%, Nancy Radcliffe-35.31%
Redwood City Council, District 3 (one seat): x-Janet Borgens*-39.05%, x-Lissette Espinoza-Garnica-38.10%, Isabella Chu-22.85%
Redwood City Council, District 7 (one seat): X-Alicia Aguirre*-51.1%, Chris Rasmussen-37.51%, Mark Wolohan-11.39%
School boards
San Mateo County Board of Education, Trustee Area 4: x-Chelsea Bonini-51.85%, x-Rod Hsiao*-48.15%
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 1: X-Lisa Petrides-80.34%, Eugene Whitlock-19.66%
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 3: x-Maurice Goodman*-52.56%, x-Dave Mandelkern*-47.44%
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 5: X-John Pimentel-50.43%, Lisa Hicks-Dumanske 42.9%, Blair Whitney-6.67%
Sequoia Union High School District, Trustee Area C: x-Georgia Jack*-36.17%, x-Rich Ginn-35.93%, Shamar Edwards-27.9%
Sequoia Union High School District, Trustee Area E: X-Shawneece Stevenson-71.42%, Jacqui Cebrian-28.58%
San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees (two seats): x-Jennifer Blanco*-34.49%, x-Andriana Shea-33.18%, x-Bryan Vander Lugt-32.33%
San Mateo Union High School District (two seats): X-Greg Land*-38.6%, X-Ligia Andrade Zuniga-36.53%, Neal Kaufman-24.88%
Special districts
San Mateo County Harbor District, Board of Commissioners, District 4: X-Tom Mattusch*-50.71%, Lemoine Fernandez-32.08%, Dawn Korth-17.21%
San Mateo County Harbor District, Board of Commissioners, District 5: x-Virginia Chang Kiraly*-52.03%, x-Kirsten Keith-47.97%
Measures
Measure Y: Height and density limits extension in San Mateo (needs 50% to pass): NO 50.92%
Measure R: Height and density limits extension with carveouts near transit in San Mateo (needs 50% to pass): NO 53.24%
Measure W: Increase to hotel tax in San Mateo from 12% to 14% to raise about $1 million a year for city expenses (needs 50% to pass). YES 76.8%
Measure U: Increase to hotel tax in Half Moon Bay from 12% to 15% by July 2022 to raise about $1.5 million a year for city expenses (needs 50% to pass). YES 75.23%
Propositions
Proposition 14: Authorizes $5.5 billion to fund grants from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine for stem cell research. YES 51.3%
Proposition 15: Increases funding for schools and governments through a new tax formula that will base the rate of certain commercial properties on current market value. NO 51.3%
Proposition 16: Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions. NO 55.5%
Proposition 17: Amends California Constitution to allow people on parole to vote. YES 59.5%
Proposition 18: Amends California Constitution to allow 17-year-olds to vote in a state primary election if they turn 18 before the general election. NO 54.7%
Proposition 19: Permits homeowners over 55, or who are disabled or victims of a wildfire, to transfer their property tax value to a replacement residence elsewhere in the state. Limits tax benefits for certain transfers of real property between family members. YES 51.8%
Proposition 20: Changes sentencing and parole for certain offenses. NO 62.7%
Proposition 21: Amends state law to allow local governments to establish rent control on residential properties more than 15 years old. NO 59.6%
Proposition 22: Exempts app-based transportation and delivery companies from providing employee benefits. YES 58.2%
Proposition 23: Establishes state requirements for kidney dialysis clinics. NO 64.2%
Proposition 24: Permits consumers to prevent information sharing and to correct inaccurate information. Establishes California Privacy Protection Agency. YES 56.2%
Proposition 25: Eliminates cash bail. YES 54.9%
X-Winner
x-Too close to call
*-Incumbent
**-Appointed incumbent
All information according to the San Mateo County Elections Office semi-official results and the California Secretary of State Office as of midnight. County results will be certified Dec. 3. State results will be certified Dec. 11.
