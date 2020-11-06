San Mateo police are investigating reports this week of three separate shootings, one unconfirmed, believed to be connected to the homicide that took place the morning of Friday, Oct. 30, in the 19th Avenue Park neighborhood.
The first shooting this week took place at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the 900 block of South Norfolk Street where officers encountered an uncooperative crowd and learned someone from a vehicle shot into the backyard. The second shooting was at the same location 2:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with sounds of a vehicle fleeing the area. Both appear to be targeted and isolated to this address. Reports of another shooting in the 600 block of Edna Way in the 19th Avenue Park neighborhood at 2:57 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, were not confirmed, according to police.
The incidents, police say, could be connected to the incident Oct. 30 in which Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr., 30, an artist who performed under the name Juice Boi with the group Cutthroat Mode, was shot and killed and a child injured on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive.
That day, about 50 people gathered in the neighborhood. Since then, there have been large gatherings both on Norfolk Street and Eleanor Drive. There have also been multiple reports of civilians closing streets along Eleanor Drive and shining flashlights into occupied cars. Vigils are taking place with more planned for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, and a funeral planned at a church in the Shoreview neighborhood Oct. 10, with the possibility of up to 2,000 people arriving from all over the nation, said San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide and said it is believed to be a targeted shooting isolated to the address. Police have also increased patrols and the number of officers on the street to help maintain order and public safety. For the next few days, there are extremely large crowds expected in both the Shoreview and 19th Avenue Park neighborhoods, where there will be permanently stationed officers, police said.
“We understand the concerns of our community members and we are responding by doubling our police presence to ensure high visibility around San Mateo. The safety of our citizens are our top priority,” according to a statement from the department.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help to provide any information they may have in these incidents and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
“We really need people to come forward in this case,” said Haobsh.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to these shootings are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
