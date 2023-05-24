John Paasi

John Paasi
Isileli Mahe

Isileli Mahe

A criminal grand jury has indicted two men accused of the 2020 murder of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in San Mateo, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

John “Talia” Paasi and Isileli Mahe are accused of a deliberate execution-style shooting of Muasika on Oct. 30, 2020, on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive in San Mateo’s 19th Avenue Park neighborhood, motivated by the 2019 arson murder of Paasi’s grandmother by Muasika’s cousin Fifita Tau, the DA’s Office said. San Mateo police said Tau set the fire because he thought it was the residence of rival West Side Tonga Gang members, who he blamed for violence against family members in the Eastside Shoreview Crips.

