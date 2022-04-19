Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2020 San Mateo murder of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr., a local rap artist known as Juice Boi, the San Mateo Police Department announced Monday.
John “Talia” Paasi was arrested Monday at his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Isileli Mahe was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii. The two men are accused of a deliberate execution-style shooting of Muasika on Oct. 30, 2020, on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive in San Mateo, police said.
The subsequent 18-month investigation extended to multiple states across the country and eventually led to the arrests of Paasi, 29, and Mahe, 30. Paasi was arrested Monday at around 7 a.m. on the 4700 block of Abendago Road in Charlotte. Mahe was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. on the 2400 block of Date Street in Honolulu. Both were arrested without incident. Both are now in local jails awaiting extradition to San Mateo County. The two also maintain Bay Area residences, with Paasi residing in San Mateo and Mahe in Oakland.
Both have been charged with murder, with a special circumstance for lying in wait, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. Both are eligible to be sentenced to life without parole or death.
Muasika was shot several times in the driveway of his residence on Eleanor Drive in San Mateo the morning of Oct. 30 after being ambushed, with his 2-year-old son suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. The child recovered from his injuries, but Muasika was declared dead at the scene. Muasika’s passing that day led to more than 50 people gathering in the neighborhood to wait for news and information, with several more large gatherings both on Norfolk Street and Eleanor Drive.
During the investigation, San Mateo police worked with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Special Investigation Bureau Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations – Honolulu Division Criminal Enterprise Squad.
The investigation remains ongoing, with people asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org if they have more information.
