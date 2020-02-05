The San Mateo-Foster City School District is inviting students, parents, staff and community members to help the Board of Trustees decide on a name for the new elementary school in Foster City.
The school is presently under construction at the corner of Beach Park and Shell boulevards in Foster City. The district’s policy for naming schools is that the names of elementary schools are generally a geographical location. For example, Brewer Island Elementary School is the former name for Foster City prior to the building of the city in the 1960s.
The process and timeline to approve a name for the new school has already started with the deadline for the suggested name and rationale due Feb. 28. After that, the names will be reviewed by a committee, which recommends a name or names to the board in April, when it will be approved.
To make a suggestion go to surveymonkey.com/r/newschoolFCname or request a paper nomination form from the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Office, 1170 Chess Drive, Foster City, CA 94404, (650) 312-7700.
