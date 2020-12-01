Newly into the state’s most restrictive tier within its reopening framework, San Mateo County officials and business owners implore residents to shop local as new paths forward are considered.
“People are getting tired of hearing it but the message remains the same. Make sure you stay out of crowds, wear a mask, watch out for one another, do things safely and shop online or to-go during hours that are less crowded. Watch out for yourselves and others,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.
San Mateo County was moved into the state’s most restrictive purple tier, effective Sunday, after reporting a daily new case average of more than 15 cases per every 100,000 residents, resulting in an adjusted case rate of 7.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. Observing a national and state spike in infections, officials had called for residents to be vigilant in practicing safe social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing but ultimately, gatherings were blamed for the local surge.
Now in the purple tier, places of worship, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms and museums are limited to outdoor operations only while shopping malls and retailers may open to 25% capacity. Nonessential gatherings and businesses must also end by 10 p.m. to honor a purple tier curfew though residents are permitted to go outside alone or with others from their household. The seven-hour curfew ends at 5 a.m. each morning and will expire on Dec. 21.
“This is not unexpected considering the virus surging across the state,” said a statement by Supervisor David Canepa. “We are well positioned to handle the surge considering the hospital capacity we have and resources needed to battle COVID. … It’s on us to take the personal responsibility to protect our families, friends and neighbors from this very deadly disease.”
Both Callagy and Canepa noted the county is second in the state for testing behind San Francisco. A new testing site, operated by the life science company Curative, will also be launched in Daly City starting Dec. 1, at the Jefferson Union High School District parking lot between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., serving adults and children as young as 5 years old.
Helping businesses
Looking to provide further assistance to small business owners adversely affected by the virus, Callagy said the Board of Supervisors will consider contributing additional federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to county grant programs during a meeting Dec. 8.
“We know that restaurants employ a lot of our low-income, low-wage workers and we’re particularly worried about them,” said Callagy. “Now that they know they have to operate outside we want to make sure we try to help them to the best extent we can.”
Acknowledging the public safety benefits of the restrictions, Rosanne Foust, the CEO and president of the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, said the operation constraints have been devastating for small business.
“From the beginning of shelter in place in March, the health orders have been about saving lives and ensuring a functioning health care system. These are the two top priorities,” said Foust in an emailed statement. “But the impacts to San Mateo County’s small businesses have been devastating. The move to the purple tier will save lives, but it will put more people out of business and cause layoffs.”
Since COVID-19 restrictions were instituted in mid-March, some local businesses have already permanently shuttered, said Amy Buckmaster, the president and CEO of the Redwood City San Mateo County Chamber, including Spaghetti Factory, Brink Monkey, Pomegranate Seeds and Love Joy’s teahouse. She and Foust said the organizations are working to provide support for businesses but raised the importance of shopping local, particularly this holiday season.
“Our businesses are struggling with the constant changes in state COVID tiers. Every business owner is focused on keeping their doors open, keeping themselves and employees and customers safe, and ending this pandemic,” said Buckmaster. “These will not be the last businesses we lose to COVID-19. People need to shop local if they don’t want every other storefront to be empty.”
Remaining hopeful
Echoing officials, Dayna Marr, the owner of Redwood City’s women’s boutique Pickled, and Chef Manuel Martinez, the owner of LV Mar and La Viga in Redwood City, said shopping local could help propel businesses through hard times.
With cooler weather creeping in, Martinez had begun to prepare for reduced revenue as weary customers opted to dine at home rather than inside establishments. Recognizing the influx of cases, he said he wasn’t surprised when the tier change announcement came Saturday. He also recently opened San Agus, a restaurant in Palo Alto where purple tier restrictions were instituted two weeks ago due to the surge.
“I was expecting it. … Times are definitely tough but we’re just managing this all together. There’s nothing else we can do,” he said, adding that a full shelter order ending outdoor dining would be a “catastrophe” for business but he’d push through.
Compared to smaller stores, Marr said the changes in tier assignments have had less of an effect on her boutique which provides customers with enough space to shop safely even with 25% capacity. Despite business remaining steady through the months, she said, revenue has remained low and larger shopping events like Black Friday have traditionally not benefited small retailers like herself, she added.
Holiday shopping could be a benefit for the store, said Marr, noting a potential increase in customers wouldn’t occur until mid-December when online shopping could result in late deliveries. She and Martinez, hopeful their shops will survive, shared appreciation for those who’ve frequented their businesses while adding they operate “day by day.”
“There are a lot of unknowns, that’s for sure. … All of us that have been in business for a long time are used to a certain flow and know what to expect,” said Marr. “Right now, everything just feels like a dream or a puzzle and you’re not sure how the next part is going to go. Talk about living in the moment.”
