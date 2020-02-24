A contract with Storefront Political Media of San Francisco to motivate residents to complete the 2020 census will double to $600,000 if San Mateo County Supervisors go along Tuesday with a staff recommendation.
Supervisors approved the original pact Jan. 14 but the county Office of Community Affairs determined that additional media buys are appropriate to support the census 2020 outreach, a county staff report said.
Five thousand lawn signs at homes of trusted community members as well as targeted mail in English, Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog about the census are among new efforts by Storefront, according to a report for county supervisors.
Television ad buys totaling $65,000 are also part of the amended contract.
“A complete count in Census 2020 is critical and we know that there are challenges including reaching our hard-to-count populations,” county spokeswoman Michelle Durand said. “The goal with the additional media buys and outreach is to reach those populations with accurate information that will educate and empower them to participate.”
A Storefront representative could not be reached Friday for comment.
The $300,000 agreement approved in January included Storefront creating online and mobile media buys on Nextdoor, Snapchat, TikTok and other digital platforms. The San Francisco company will also create hyper-local Twitter ads centered around Census 2020 participation. The Census Bureau has historically faced challenges counting households that include recent immigrants, people with limited English proficiency, the low income, racial and ethnic minorities, rural residents and those with unstable housing, a county staff report said.
California has been the hardest-to-count state in the nation, according to the report.
