Noelia Corzo has extended her lead, once again, over Charles Stone to 876 votes for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors while Adam Loraine has also extended his lead to 175 votes ahead of Rod Linhares for the District 5 seat on the San Mateo City Council, according to the latest vote count from the Elections Office with about 28,000 votes left to count in the county.

The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat flipped for the second time Monday, but the results are becoming more consistent with Loraine receiving 3,329 votes, or 51.35%, to Linhares’ 3,154 votes, or 48.65%, for a differential of 175 votes. In another close race that appears to be nearly over, Robert Newsom Jr. has extended his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields by 195 votes, with 2,236 total, or 45.97%, to Fields’ 2,041 votes total, or 41.96%. Sergio Zygmunt has 587 votes, or 12.07%%.

(1) comment

Tim E Strinden
Tim E Strinden

The article says that results are from Tuesday, November 15, but they are actually from Wednesday, November 16.

Report

