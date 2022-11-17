Noelia Corzo has extended her lead, once again, over Charles Stone to 876 votes for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors while Adam Loraine has also extended his lead to 175 votes ahead of Rod Linhares for the District 5 seat on the San Mateo City Council, according to the latest vote count from the Elections Office with about 28,000 votes left to count in the county.
The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat flipped for the second time Monday, but the results are becoming more consistent with Loraine receiving 3,329 votes, or 51.35%, to Linhares’ 3,154 votes, or 48.65%, for a differential of 175 votes. In another close race that appears to be nearly over, Robert Newsom Jr. has extended his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields by 195 votes, with 2,236 total, or 45.97%, to Fields’ 2,041 votes total, or 41.96%. Sergio Zygmunt has 587 votes, or 12.07%%.
For the county Board of Supervisors District 2 race, the trend is moving in Corzo’s favor, with 19,780 votes, or 51.13%, to Stone’s 18,904 votes, or 48.87%%.
In Redwood City’s District 2 race for City Council, Chris Sturken has pulled ahead of Margaret Becker by 11 votes after trailing by a mere two this week. On Monday, Becker has 877 votes, or 40.17%, to Sturken’s 875 votes, or 40.08%. On Tuesday, that became 898 votes, or 40.11%, for Becker, and 896, or 40.02% for Sturken. On Wednesday, Sturken had 929 votes, or 40.22%, to Becker’s 918 votes, or 39.74%.
In Foster City, Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel remain in the lead for two open seats on the Foster City Council. Incumbent Mayor Richa Awasthi is behind Kiesel for the second seat by 152 votes. That number went from 156 votes Monday to 109 Tuesday. Jimenez has 4,753 votes, or 29.13%, Kiesel has 3,950 votes, or 24.20%, and Awasthi has 3,798 votes, or 23.27%. There are two open seats.
The Elections Office estimates it has about 28,000 more ballots to count after tabulating 223,399 so far, about 51.6% of 432,707 eligible voters in the county. Voter turnout is expected to land somewhere around 60%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 15, which included votes by mail received by Friday, Nov. 4, all ballots received at voting centers and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received after Friday, Nov. 4. Later results will include additional votes received after Saturday, Nov. 5. Conditional voter registration or provisional ballots are not included in current results. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(1) comment
The article says that results are from Tuesday, November 15, but they are actually from Wednesday, November 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.