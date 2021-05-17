An employee with the College of San Mateo is suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two minors last year, San Jose police said Monday.
Richard Rojo, director of marketing and community relations at the college, turned himself in at the San Jose Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him, police said.
Rojo, 52, of Stockton, is suspected of engaging in sexual activity with two girls he met via social media in November 2020. The victims were 14 and 15 at the time, police said.
Rojo immediately posted bail after turning himself in and is due back in court on June 15.
Police said they are currently looking for any additional victims who may have had contact with Rojo.
Those with additional information can call SJPD's sexual assault investigations unit it (408) 277-4102. Individual tips can be left at (408) 947-7867.
