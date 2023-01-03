Monday’s Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.
The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple agencies assisted in the rescue. Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition and, miraculously, the two children in the car were unharmed.
“CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence,” said the San Francisco CHP on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”
Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, CHP said.
Speculation arose after the crash about whether the electric vehicle had been in self-driving mode.
“There has been no determination as to what driving mode the Tesla was in,” said CHP. “However, that does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident.”
Patel remains in the hospital but will be moved to the San Mateo Jail when he has recovered, CHP said.
Officers and other first responders were first dispatched to the area along Highway 1 around 10:50 a.m. and extracted everyone from the wreck, CHP said.
The agency is still seeking anyone who may have witnessed the event. If so, please contact the CHP SF office at (415) 557-1094.
